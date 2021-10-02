Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 178.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Humana by 126.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM stock opened at $391.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $412.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.85. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.26.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.