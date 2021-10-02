Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock Holdings Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 191.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290 in the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HII opened at $194.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.