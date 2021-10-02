Huobi BTC Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.92 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $47,844.19 or 1.00315508 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.91 billion and $3.92 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00067162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00103832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00145873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,651.29 or 0.99911067 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.81 or 0.07038271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002532 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.