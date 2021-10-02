Hush Price Tops $0.0585 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $609,986.77 and $466.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hush has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.74 or 0.00239175 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00122425 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.95 or 0.00157611 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002819 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

