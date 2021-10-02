Hydra (HYDRA) Market Capitalization Hits $71.57 Million

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Hydra has a total market cap of $71.57 million and $1.16 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for $18.55 or 0.00038752 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00068881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00108324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00151484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,919.91 or 1.00120475 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.76 or 0.07218139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,796,652 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

