Hyper Finance (HYFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $73,189.30

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $73,189.30 and $20,791.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00068527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00107656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00147938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,095.57 or 1.00296804 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.00 or 0.06946348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

