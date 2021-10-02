Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 97.7% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HYSNY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035. Hysan Development has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.3705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

