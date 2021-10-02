Hyve Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.92 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, Hyve has traded 40% higher against the dollar. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $10.92 million and $574,553.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00066582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00103025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00144371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,189.33 or 0.99651206 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.46 or 0.07033029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

