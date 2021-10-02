I/O Coin Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $222.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.00 or 0.00377467 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002128 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.06 or 0.00879523 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000206 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,141,288 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.