IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS IBIBF remained flat at $$8.95 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBIBF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IBI Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

