ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $90.89

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.89 and traded as high as $91.05. ICF International shares last traded at $90.67, with a volume of 95,034 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $392.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Torray LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ICF International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 73,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ICF International by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

