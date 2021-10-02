ICHI (ICHI) Market Cap Reaches $15.02 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.11 or 0.00008548 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $15.02 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICHI has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00067942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00106980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00148519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,134.34 or 1.00064129 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.37 or 0.07041844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002582 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,651,650 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

