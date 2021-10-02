ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Update

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,600 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the August 31st total of 276,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NYSE ICL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 510,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,305. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 90.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

