Ideaology One Day Volume Hits $575,201.00 (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $575,201.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ideaology has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,803.72 or 0.45232276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00118304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.32 or 0.00228851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

