Idena (IDNA) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Idena has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Idena has a market cap of $6.32 million and $93,423.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00066728 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00092970 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00146260 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00103557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00145232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00016898 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 74,717,138 coins and its circulating supply is 51,247,330 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

