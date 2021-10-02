IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 100.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 103.0% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In related news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $623.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $673.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $382.68 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

