IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Update

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of IF Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IF Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IF Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IF Bancorp by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IROQ opened at $21.50 on Friday. IF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.80.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 17.47%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from IF Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

