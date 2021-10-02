IG Gold (IGG) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.21 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a total market cap of $5.21 million and $58,501.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002161 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00055551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00106224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00146338 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

