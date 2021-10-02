Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 287.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,628 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,765,000 after acquiring an additional 340,798 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,655,000 after acquiring an additional 251,114 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,778,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,229,000 after acquiring an additional 224,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,318,000 after acquiring an additional 171,323 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

ITW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.87. 1,464,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,695. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.14 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.57. The company has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.71%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

