Image Scan (LON:IGE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.58

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.58 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.79 ($0.04). Image Scan shares last traded at GBX 2.79 ($0.04), with a volume of 20,506 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.80 million and a P/E ratio of -13.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.94.

Image Scan Company Profile (LON:IGE)

Image Scan Holdings Plc manufactures and sells portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, and ThreatScan-LSC X-ray systems; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi cabinet based x-ray systems and AXIS conveyor systems; AXIS archway systems walk-through metal detectors; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and ThreatSpect software X-ray systems for high security building and facility, explosive ordnance disposal, border control and custom, mass transit locations, stadia and events, and mail room screening applications.

