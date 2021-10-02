ImageCash (IMGC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12,788.22

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCash has a total market cap of $12,788.22 and $4.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00069242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00108886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.26 or 0.00152928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,855.33 or 0.99891692 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.05 or 0.07211961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.96 or 0.00755552 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

