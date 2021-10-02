ImageCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $79,924.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $172,946.68 and $79,924.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000043 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,622,414 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

