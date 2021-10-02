Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUND) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUND)’s share price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. 708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMUND)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

