Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market cap of $43.95 million and $1.10 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00066953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00104552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00146164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,947.18 or 1.00159511 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.76 or 0.06959894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002524 BTC.

About Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

