Impossible Finance Market Cap Hits $12.13 Million (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $12.13 million and $328,860.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00004218 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00068794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00107565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00148933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,919.15 or 1.00019023 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.03 or 0.06963121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

