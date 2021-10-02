Incent (INCNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Incent has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $31.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent coin can now be purchased for $0.0715 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded up 262.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

