Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,720 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $14,662,921.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,160,027 shares of company stock valued at $171,562,323. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

