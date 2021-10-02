Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Twitter by 5.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 644,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,336,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Twitter by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 100,073 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,920,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $338,547,000 after acquiring an additional 261,178 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 12.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 124,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $274,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,177 shares of company stock worth $6,133,603 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

