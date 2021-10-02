Indexed Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $60,323.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $60,323.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00068095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00106888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00151653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,182.13 or 1.00202352 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,393.74 or 0.07057817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002557 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

