InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). InflaRx reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15).

Several analysts have recently commented on IFRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InflaRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at $1,048,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at $3,900,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at $1,486,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InflaRx stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.56. 66,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

