InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) is one of 890 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare InMed Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A -136.60% -100.83% InMed Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,674.68% -115.88% -26.83%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for InMed Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 InMed Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5026 18652 40581 779 2.57

InMed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 576.47%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 61.54%. Given InMed Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe InMed Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A -$10.20 million -1.12 InMed Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.70 billion $122.32 million -2.75

InMed Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than InMed Pharmaceuticals. InMed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of InMed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InMed Pharmaceuticals competitors beat InMed Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain. In addition, it engages in the development of cannabinoid-based treatments for various diseases, including dermatology and ocular diseases. Further, the company works on IND-enabling pharmacology and preclinical toxicology studies. It has a research collaboration agreement with BayMedica Inc. for the manufacturing and testing of novel cannabinoid therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.