InsaneCoin (INSN) Market Cap Hits $335,588.64

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 93.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $335,588.64 and $10.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 238.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.50 or 0.00376522 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002088 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $427.11 or 0.00886055 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,784,181 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

