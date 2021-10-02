Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Hits $0.0652 on Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0652 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $12.82 million and approximately $540.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,091.84 or 0.44352817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00056795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00117283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.54 or 0.00226139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,468,523 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

