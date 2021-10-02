Insula 24 Hour Volume Hits $18,318.00 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Insula coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001629 BTC on major exchanges. Insula has a total market cap of $746,647.14 and $18,318.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insula has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.52 or 0.00670512 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001171 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $484.67 or 0.01023500 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Insula Coin Profile

ISLA is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,043,223 coins and its circulating supply is 968,046 coins. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.