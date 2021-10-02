INT Price Hits $0.0204 (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, INT has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. INT has a total market cap of $9.16 million and $2.25 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,317.76 or 0.44505144 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.25 or 0.00355432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00056782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00119001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.91 or 0.00229466 BTC.

INT Profile

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

