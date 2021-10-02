IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Update

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the August 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGXT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.48. 47,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.75. IntelGenx Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 422.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,071.26%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing.

