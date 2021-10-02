International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Short Interest Update

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a growth of 106.6% from the August 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of INIS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.11. 69,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. International Isotopes has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The company has a market cap of $52.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of -0.37.

International Isotopes Company Profile

International Isotopes, Inc engages in the manufacture of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards cobalt tele therapy sources, as well as radioisotopes and radiochemical for medical research and clinical devices. It operates through the following segments: Radiochemical Products, Cobalt Products, Nuclear Medicine Standards, Radiological Services.

