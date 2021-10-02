Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches One Day Volume of $291.69 Million

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $8.63 billion and $291.69 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $51.87 or 0.00108221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00069215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00152667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,961.67 or 1.00067032 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,445.52 or 0.07188712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.47 or 0.00758339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,492,742 coins and its circulating supply is 166,447,486 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

