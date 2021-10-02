Internxt (INXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Internxt has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $166,343.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internxt has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. One Internxt coin can now be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00003951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00056419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.36 or 0.00236406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00118177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012943 BTC.

About Internxt

Internxt is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 coins. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Internxt is internxt.com . Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

Internxt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

