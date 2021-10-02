InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners stock remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,811. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter worth $97,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth $133,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

