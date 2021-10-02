Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITCI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,946,000 after buying an additional 259,565 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.1% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 8,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITCI stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.73. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

