Intrua Financial LLC Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Intrua Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $12,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,547 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,057,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.87. 406,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,089. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $91.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.42.

