Intrua Financial LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,454 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.49. 1,134,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,557. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.51. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

