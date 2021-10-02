Intrua Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

ESGU stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.55. 725,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,247. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $73.57 and a one year high of $104.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

