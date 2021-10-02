Intrua Financial LLC Buys 14,456 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.6% of Intrua Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,654,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,639,350. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.