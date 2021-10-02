Intrua Financial LLC Buys 60,068 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,068 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital makes up 0.7% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Intrua Financial LLC owned 0.11% of FS KKR Capital worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 952,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,490. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.60. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 94.55%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.