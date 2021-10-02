Intrua Financial LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 249,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,965,000 after buying an additional 122,745 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.22. 372,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,847. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.18. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $197.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

