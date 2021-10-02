Intrua Financial LLC Has $5.07 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Intrua Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $5.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $435.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,784,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,035. The business has a 50-day moving average of $445.66 and a 200-day moving average of $428.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $323.72 and a one year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.