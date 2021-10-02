Intrua Financial LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 209.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 0.7% of Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Intrua Financial LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,671,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536,209 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15,145.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,107,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,044 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,918,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,315,000 after buying an additional 2,267,883 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $192,341,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,510.0% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 614,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,365,000 after buying an additional 597,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,874,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,108. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.