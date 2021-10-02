Intrua Financial LLC Sells 1,989 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 170,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,902,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 649,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 38,244 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $78.20. 44,524,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,269,502. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

